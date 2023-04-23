BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - Shortly after 7 a.m. on April 23, 2023, police responded to a report of a deceased male along US 222 South, north of the PA Turnpike Interchange.

Troopers are seeking any information or witnesses who observed suspicious activity in the area of mile marker 48.6 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Troopers are also seeking if anyone in the area of the incident has dash cameras.

Any businesses and residences with surveillance video that captures US 222 between the Turnpike exit and the Adamstown/Knauers exit, including the interchanges, please contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP-Lancaster, 717-299-7650.