BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - A man was found dead on Route 222 in Lancaster County, near Berks County.

State police responded to a report of a body on the highway in Brecknock Township around 7 a.m. Sunday. The man was found on Route 222 South, just north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange, police say.

Troopers are seeking any information or witnesses who observed suspicious activity in the area of mile marker 48.6 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Troopers are also seeking dash cam footage in the area between those hours.

Any businesses and residences with surveillance video that captures US 222 between the Turnpike exit and the Adamstown/Knauers exit, including the interchanges, please contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP-Lancaster, 717-299-7650.