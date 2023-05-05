SOUDERTON, Pa. - The Souderton Borough Police Department is attempting to locate Christi Troiano who was reported missing on April 25.

According to family, Christi left her home in the early morning hours and indicated that she may intend to harm herself.

Christi is a 56-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing.

She owns and operates a black, 2009 Acura TL bearing Pennsylvania registration GJN7484.

Christi is known to visit the New Jersey Shore and casinos in Atlantic City, as well as parks in Bucks County.

All possible attempts have been made to locate Christi and her vehicle including the use of cell phone pings.

Police say they have reason to believe Christi was in the Hatfield area Friday afternoon and said they will send out an update as soon as more information becomes available.

At this time, no evidence has been found to indicate that anything of a criminal nature has occurred, police say.

If anyone sees Christi or her vehicle, we ask that they call 9-1-1 immediately. For additional information, contact Chief Brian Newhall at bnewhall@soudertonpolice.org, or by calling 215-723-6500.