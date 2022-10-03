DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Richard Washington was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood in Doylestown, said Central Bucks Regional police.

The 49-year-old had walked to the mailbox area on Sandy Ridge Drive, police said.

Authorities are concerned for his well-being.

Washington is 5 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a green/grey military-style jacket, green pants, blue and white sneakers and glasses, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or police at 215-345-4143.