LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for a man accused of taking upskirt photos of women inside a grocery store in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

The alleged incidents occurred on Friday, July 21, at the Suburban Square Trader Joe's, 112 Coulter Ave.

Lower Merion police said the man was observed taking "upskirt photos of unsuspecting female customers with his cellphone."

He is described as a white man in his 20s and was wearing a dark t-shirt, light blue shorts, white socks with slides and a red baseball cap. The man did not buy anything from Trader Joe's before he left the store on foot.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Jim Black at (610) 645-6231 or Detective Sgt. Michael Keenan at (610) 645-6228.