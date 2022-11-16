SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County.

Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police.

Police did not say why he was at the state police barracks.

Lambert, who's about 6 feet tall, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

He may be suffering from mental health issues, police said.

If anyone hears from or sees Lambert, they are asked to call Springfield Township police immediately at 215-328-8523.