Walmart Richland Township retail theft surveillance

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of stuff from Walmart.

The pair pictured above filled their carts with three ice cream makers, a pressure washer and two other items, then walked out of the store near Quakertown on the afternoon of May 3, said Richland Township police.

Walmart Richland Township retail theft surveillance photo

Walmart employees stopped them, but the pair said they were online pickup orders and showed the employees online pickup stickers on the boxes, police said.

They then left in a black car.

Walmart employees later found out the items weren't actually paid for in a pickup order, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-536-9500.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.