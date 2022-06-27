RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of stuff from Walmart.
The pair pictured above filled their carts with three ice cream makers, a pressure washer and two other items, then walked out of the store near Quakertown on the afternoon of May 3, said Richland Township police.
Walmart employees stopped them, but the pair said they were online pickup orders and showed the employees online pickup stickers on the boxes, police said.
They then left in a black car.
Walmart employees later found out the items weren't actually paid for in a pickup order, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-536-9500.