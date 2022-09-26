MILFORD TWP., Pa. - State police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in a catalytic converter theft in a restaurant parking lot.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Faraco's Pizzeria on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, police said.

A black Range Rover pulled into the parking lot and parked next to another vehicle. Someone inside the Range Rover then got out, stole the catalytic converter from the parked car, and took off, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-249-9191 or contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.