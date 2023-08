NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. — Police in the Pottstown area are asking for the public's help to identify three people involved a Giant Food Store theft.

According to the North Coventry Police Department, the two men and one woman pictured were involved in the theft at Giant, 86 Glocker Way, on Monday, Aug. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ryan Weller at (610) 323-8360, or rweller@norcopd.org.