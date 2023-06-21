HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - The Hilltown Township Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in the photographs.

On June 14, 2023 at approximately 8:15 a.m. the suspect entered the Giant Food Store in the Hilltown Plaza Shopping Center and loaded a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise.

The suspect concealed some items in plastic bags that he brought into the store. He placed a large pack of paper towels over the shopping cart as he exited the store.

Total theft was in the amount of $497.10.

The suspect has a full sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, and was seen leaving the store in a small dark colored SUV.