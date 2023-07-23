UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - After his 2-year-old sister Mattie was found dead in Philadelphia on Friday, police are still searching for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils.

The two children were swept out of their family's car by floodwaters on Washington Crossing Road in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Their mother was killed by flooding in the car, while their father, grandmother and 4-year-old brother survived.

Upper Makefield Township police have been searching the Delaware River for Conrad for more than a week, and continued the search with dive crews on Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, only the area near where the Houghs Creek meets the Delaware River has yet to be searched.

"We have one section/debris pile left, which is underwater near where Houghs Creek runs into the Delaware River," the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said in a press release. "We will be constantly monitoring the area and when those conditions permit, we will have divers begin that search process."

"To Conrad, we will never stop until we can bring you home. We love you and as do so many people who have been following this tragic event," the press release continued.

A GoFundMe created for the Sheils family has raised more than $237,000 as of Saturday morning.