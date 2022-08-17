WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are warning residents to lock their vehicles and homes.

Multiple burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles were reported in Warrington Township, police said Wednesday.

The group is believed to be committing the same crimes in surrounding areas, including Doylestown, New Britain and Solebury, police said.

The thieves first target unlocked vehicles, then if they find a garage door opener, they go into the house and burglarize it. Then, if they can find car keys, they steal the car too, police said.

Various surveillance systems captured photos and videos of the group.

Township police are asking any residents in the affected areas to check their surveillance footage, and send them to BSchaffer@warringtonpd.org.