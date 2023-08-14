SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are warning of recent thefts from cars and stolen vehicles.

Solebury Township Police say they have seen an increase in reports of stolen vehicles and thefts from parked vehicles in the surrounding area.

Police offer the following tips to avoid being a victim.

Never leave any valuables such as wallets, purses, laptops, or electronics lying in any of the seats of a parked vehicle.

Always lock your car and make sure to remove the key fob from the ignition, no matter where you are.

Immediately get in touch with the local police to report any suspicious vehicles, individuals, or groups you might notice in the area or neighborhood.

Police also warn of mirrors that can tip off car thieves.

"The fact that the mirrors on recently released luxury models can fold automatically once the vehicle is locked and the engine is turned off seems to have also been enough for these thieves to target these cars that had their mirrors out."

"The targeting of parked luxury vehicles that have their side mirrors sticking out, which is an indicator of the fact the car is not locked. Thieves will either take advantage of this vulnerability and try to steal the car using various engine start tricks or even the key that has also been left behind in the ignition or take off with valuable items that have been left unattended inside the vehicle."