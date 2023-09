HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. – Police in Hilltown Township say a series of thefts from vehicles happened early Friday morning in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

The incidents took place in nearby Perkasie Borough, Franconia Township and Lower Salford Township, they say. The reported crimes are being investigated by their respective jurisdictions.

Police urge residents in the area to remove all valuables and lock unattended cars. Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area should call 215-453-6011.