HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in a Wawa parking lot in Montgomery County.

The incident involved a 56-year-old pedestrian, identified as Kelly Boyd, and a pickup truck shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Wawa, 2480 Bethlehem Pike, according to a news release from the Hatfield Township Police Department.

Police say a 65-year-old Philadelphia resident was driving the pickup truck.

Boyd was transported to Grand View Hospital where she died of her injuries, according to police.

Investigators did not release further information on what happened.

The Hatfield Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed or possesses information regarding the crash to call 215-855-0903. Please reference case # 2023-18294.

Information can also be passed along via policetips@hatfield.org.