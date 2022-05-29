EAST COVENTRY, Pa. - He's an East Coventry police officer, Grandson of baseball hall of famer Richie Ashburn, and now being called a lifesaving hero.
"I don't think anyone in my position would have done anything differently," said Taylor Ashburn, Sergeant at the East Coventry Police Department.
He's the reason two kids are alive today.
"I heard the call for a working house fire and I heard two kids trapped inside, that really gets your attention quick," said Sgt. Ashburn.
It broke out last Saturday on Ebelhare Road in East Coventry Township, Chester County.
Officials say a man was doing work in his garage on a gas engine when it went up in flames, and so did the garage.
"Family was screaming 2 kids stuck in the house," said Sgt. Ashburn.
The home was filling up with smoke fast. Flames spreading even quicker.
One by one Officer Ashburn guided the kids out of their second-floor window, onto the roof, and down to the yard. One of the kids slipped and fell, and Officer Ashburn acted fast.
"I had to run over and actually pull her away from the house because the fire was spreading quickly. I grabbed her under her arms and pulled her away as fast as I could," said Sgt. Ashburn.
He says a minute later could have been a different outcome.
"When we turned around and got those kids to safety, we turned around and that window they just came out of was fully engulfed in flames. I really truly believe if we hadn't been as close as we were at that time, I don't think those kids would make it out of the house," said Sgt. Ashburn.