On top of the heavy rain and flooding, parts of our region had to worry about the threat of severe weather.
Several tornadoes may have touched down in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.
One of those was in the Mullica Hill neighborhood in Gloucester County, New Jersey. Video showed debris twisting up in a funnel cloud behind a shopping center.
Several homes were ripped apart, and tree branches and debris are scattered everywhere.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he will do "whatever is needed" to support the recovery efforts there.
A tornado may have also touched down in Upper Dublin Township, Montgomery County.
WPVI, WFMZ's partner station, reports a woman was killed when a tree came down onto a home.
An official told the station there's significant damage to the township building, the high school, and multiple homes. Upper Dublin schools are closed Thursday.