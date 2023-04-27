RAHWAY, N.J. – As the pandemic started to wind down, Wall Street had to adjust down its expectations for the pharmaceutical companies that were making COVID-19 vaccines. Merck, with multiple facilities in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, was one of those companies.

However, Merck reported first quarter earnings Thursday that blew past analysts’ expectations. Although its stock was down slightly in early trading it has recovered and is threatening to surpass its 52-week high.

The results were largely driven by Keytruda, the blockbuster cancer drug, and Gardasil/Gardasil 9, for the prevention of human papillomavirus. Sales of the COVID-19 vaccine, Lagevrio, declined 88% in the first quarter of 2023, from $3.247 billion in 2022 to $392 million in 2023. With the easing of COVID, Merck expects about $1 billion in sales for Lagevrio for the full year.

Large pharmaceutical companies fuel growth not only through their own research but also by acquiring smaller companies to fill gaps in their product lines. Merck is no exception and on April 16, it announced a definitive agreement to acquire Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Prometheus) through a subsidiary for a total equity value of approximately $10.8 billion. The agreement is intended to accelerate Merck’s growing presence in immunology and add diversity to Merck’s overall portfolio.

In addition, the company reported positive Phase 3 results for Sotatercept, an investigational activin signaling inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. And Keytruda received accelerated approval by the FDA in combination with Padcev, marketed by Astellas Pharma and Seagen, Inc., for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

Operating results

Merck reported that Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) assuming dilution were $1.11 for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP EPS were $1.40.

The declines in GAAP and non-GAAP EPS in the first quarter versus the prior year were primarily due to $0.52 of charges related to the acquisition of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (Imago) and the collaboration and licensing agreement with Kelun-Biotech.

Merck said the declines were also due to lower sales of COVID-19 medicine LAGEVRIO (molnupiravir) and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange. Additionally, the GAAP EPS decline reflects a charge related to settlements with certain plaintiffs in the Zetia antitrust litigation. The GAAP EPS decline was partially offset by the favorable impact of net gains from investments in equity securities compared with net losses in the prior year.

Non-GAAP EPS excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and costs related to restructuring programs, as well as income and losses from investments in equity securities and a charge related to settlements with certain plaintiffs in the Zetia antitrust litigation.

For the first quarter of 2023 non-GAAP gross margin was 76.9% compared with 70.7% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase primarily reflects lower LAGEVRIO sales, which have a low gross margin, as well as the favorable impact of product mix.

Non-GAAP SG&A (Selling, General & Administrative) expenses were $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 9% compared with the first quarter of 2022.

R&D expenses on a non-GAAP basis were $4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 67% compared with the first quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by higher compensation and benefit costs, reflecting in part increased headcount to support expanded clinical development activity, higher investments in discovery research and early drug development, and higher clinical development spending. Also, the increase was driven by a $1.2 billion charge for the acquisition of Imago and a $175 million charge related to a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kelun-Biotech.

Pharmaceutical Revenue

First-quarter pharmaceutical sales declined 10% to $12.7 billion, primarily due to lower sales in virology, largely attributable to LAGEVRIO, and diabetes, partially offset by growth in oncology, vaccines and hospital acute care. Excluding LAGEVRIO, pharmaceutical sales grew 14%, and excluding LAGEVRIO and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, pharmaceutical sales grew 18%.

The decline in virology was primarily due to lower sales of LAGEVRIO, which decreased 88% to $392 million, largely attributable to sales in the U.S. and U.K. markets in the first quarter of 2022 that did not recur in the first quarter of 2023. The LAGEVRIO sales decline was also attributable to lower sales in Japan and Australia.

The sales decline within diabetes primarily reflects lower combined sales of JANUVIA (sitagliptin) and JANUMET (sitagliptin and metformin HCI), which declined 29% to $880 million, primarily due to generic competition in several international markets, particularly in Europe, and lower demand and pricing in the U.S.

Growth in oncology was largely driven by higher sales of KEYTRUDA, which rose 20% to $5.8 billion in the quarter. Global sales growth of KEYTRUDA reflects continued strong momentum from metastatic indications, including certain types of no-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) cancers, and increased uptake across recent earlier-stage launches, including certain types of neoadjuvant/adjuvant TNBC in the U.S.

Animal Health Revenue

For the first quarter of 2023 Animal Health sales totaled $1.5 billion, a 1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, Animal Health sales increased 5%.

Growth in livestock products reflects strong demand notably in the ruminant and poultry product portfolio, which includes technology solution products, as well as higher pricing. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, growth in companion animal products reflects the impact of higher pricing.

The BRAVECTO (fluralaner) parasiticide line of products had sales of $314 million in the quarter.

Financial Outlook

Merck claims it continues to experience strong global underlying demand across its key pillars of growth. Consequently, it is raising and narrowing its full-year outlook ranges for sales and non-GAAP EPS. For GAAP EPS, Merck is lowering and narrowing its full-year outlook, attributable to a GAAP-only charge related to settlements with certain plaintiffs in the Zetia antitrust litigation.

Merck now expects full-year 2023 sales to be between $57.7 billion and $58.9 billion, including a negative impact of foreign exchange of approximately 2 percentage points, at mid-April 2023 exchange rates.

Merck is lowering and narrowing its full-year 2023 GAAP EPS range to be between $5.85 and $5.97. The company is raising and narrowing its full-year 2023 non-GAAP EPS range to be between $6.88 and $7.00, including a negative impact of foreign exchange of approximately 4 percentage points, at mid-April 2023 exchange rates. The non-GAAP range excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and costs related to restructuring programs, as well as income and losses from investments in equity securities and a charge related to settlements with certain plaintiffs in the Zetia antitrust litigation.

Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, is a leading pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. The company is at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases including COVID, HIV and Ebola.