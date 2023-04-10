POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council voted Monday to adopt an amendment to a zoning ordinance that provides for tobacco stores, smoke shops and hookah bars by special exception in certain zoning districts.
Officials said the ordinance would also create additional definitions around tobacco stores, smoke shops and hookah bars, which are classified as a subcategory of retail store.
As part of the process that allows for ordinance adoption, a public hearing was scheduled for Monday before the vote. There were no public comments.
The ordinance was drafted and recommended by the borough's ordinance review committee, which has been working hard over the past six to eight months, said borough Solicitor Chuck Garner Jr.
The amendments allow for the inclusion of tobacco stores, smoke shops and hookah bars not previously identified in previous iterations.
An opposing vote came from Councilmember Andrew Monastra, who questioned the benefits to the borough for approving the ordinance.
Appointments
In other news, Deb Penrod and Jamie Sanchez were named to three-year terms with the land bank board, and Mark Harvey was named to the historic architectural review board.
Blighted properties
Sanchez, chair of the blighted property review committee, reported that blighted properties were down from 70 to 44.
The committee is also looking into grants to "try to take care of some of the properties that need to come down," Sanchez said.
CDBG grant
Council also voted to authorize the submission of a Community Development Block Grant for $200,000 for stormwater inlets with locations to be determined.
Cemetery cleanup
Lastly, Councilman Monastra reminded council of an April 29 event held by Friends of the Edgewood Cemetery that will feature art and cemetery cleanup.
The event helps "bring respect to those who have gone before us," Monastra said.