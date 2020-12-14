POTTSTOWN, Pa. – For municipal officials, the holiday season is also budget season, and Monday night, the Pottstown Borough Council gave residents an early gift — 2021 budget and tax increases.
The millage rate was approved at 13.543, which is an increase of 0.382 mills.
The total budget, based on revenues and expenditures, came in at $49,297,140, which reflects an increase of $3,678,469.
The millage rate declined slightly from the 13.622 rate proposed in November in the preliminary budget. The total budget also showed a relatively small decrease of $28,541 from the initial proposal.
The 2021 millage rate breaks down to 9.739 for general purposes, 0.337 for street lighting, 1.150 for parks and recreation, 0.230 for the library, 2.031 for fire protection, and 0.056 for debt service.
The biggest expenditures for 2021 are $14,219,208 for general expenses; $9,993,519 for the sewer fund; and $7,302,732 for the water fund.
The budget and tax measures passed by a vote of 6-1, with Sixth Ward Councilor Michael Paules casting the lone vote against the measures.
Reporting for the finance and administration subcommittee, Council President Dan Weand said that the borough received 86% of projected revenues and spent 80% of projected expenses, as of the end of October. Also, 98% of taxes were collected, while the expected collection rate was 94%.
Other actions
Borough council gave preliminary/final approval of the Brookside Country Club lot line revision plan for 850 Adams Street, subject to satisfying several conditions within 90 days.
In addition, council granted waiver requests from the Brookside Country Club lot line revision plan for zoning data, existing and proposed district lines, and requirement of property lines within 100 feet of the site.
Due to recent restrictions on indoor dining, council also authorized the use of tents for outdoor dining in parking lot #2, High and Charlotte streets, and Smith Family Plaza.
Borough Manager Justin Keller explained that the tents would be erected by the borough for the voluntary use of downtown restaurants and would be open from Friday at noon until after the Sunday lunch hour.
Restaurants that use the tents would be responsible to pay the $2,400 tent rental fee. Keller also said that there were potentially two more tent locations on private property that would not require borough authorization.
The borough solicitor was authorized to prepare an agreement with West Pottsgrove Township for fire protection and an agreement with Tompkins VIST Bank to install an ATM machine on borough property.
Also, council awarded bids for two Class 1 towing licenses to Mann’s Towing and Auto Body, Pottstown. and one license to Sanatoga Auto Body, Sanatoga, for the period of Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022.
Council approved and authorized advertisement of the January 2021 meeting dates to include provisions of council reserving the right to conduct advertised public meetings virtually until further notice.