POTTSTOWN, Pa. – The Pottstown Borough Council voted to approve four bids at the regular monthly meeting held Monday night.
The largest bid approved was the award of construction contracts for the Rehabilitate Parallel Taxiway Pavement Project at the Pottstown Municipal Airport to Highway Materials, Inc., Flourtown, Pa. for the base bid in the amount of $612,957.70 and two bid additives to Highway Materials in the amount of $124,640.00 and $31,525.00. All bids came in below the borough engineer’s estimate.
In addition, council awarded the Construction Administration Services contract for the project to Delta Airport Consultants, Inc. in the amount of $200,000.00, and authorized the Borough Manager, Solicitor and Engineer (Delta Airport Consultants, Inc.) to prepare and execute all contract documents and take all actions necessary contingent on the grant being provided by the PennDOT BOA.
Council awarded the bid for the King Street Pedestrian Crossing project to Marino Corporation, Skippack, Pa., in the amount of $66,414.00, subject to review and approval of the solicitor.
A bid for the Memorial Park Play Equipment Relocation Project to move equipment out of a flood plain was awarded to Currie Grove LLC, Stowe, Pa., in the amount of $32,000.00, subject to review and approval of the solicitor.
Also, the Property Maintenance Service Bids were awarded to Green Advantage Landscaping, LLC for the calendar year 2022, as per the bid tabulations of February 4, 2021.
Other actions
Council adopted a resolution authorizing submission to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Multimodal Transportation Fund for a grant in the amount of $700,000.00 with a 30% match of the total project, for the LED Streetlight Conversion project.
The Request for Qualifications for the Engineering and Design Services for the Sundstrom Field Restoration project was awarded to Remington Vernick Engineers, Conshohocken, Pa., in an amount not to exceed $25,000.00, subject to review and approval of the solicitor.
A motion to authorize execution of the Cooperative Memorandum of Agreement between PennDOT and the Borough of Pottstown for the installation of communication cable and closed-circuit television cameras was approved.
Council granted preliminary/final approval of the Sly Fox Revised Land Development Plan, 331-337 Circle of Progress, subject to compliance with the Cedarville Engineering Letter of October 14, 2020 and compliance with the Wolf Baldwin letter of November 11, 2020. Also, council approved the zoning relief request of Sly Fox Brewery for signage and construction of an outdoor bar.
On the recommendation of councilor Trenita Lindsay, council appointed Jamie Sanchez to the Land Bank Board to fill a vacant term to expire April 9, 2023. Also, council appointed Doug Lenhart, formerly alternate to the board, to the Zoning Hearing Board to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Mark Patrizi for a vacant term to expire January 1, 2023.
In addition, council granted the request of the Victory Christian Life Center to hold a National Night Out event on August 3 2021, resulting in the closing of North Washington Street, from Chestnut Street and Rowan Alley: and the request of PAID, Inc. to hold its Fête en Blanc event on September 10, 2021 in Smith Family Plaza, resulting in the closing of High Street between York and Hanover Streets from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Finally, Michael Markovich, Chief of Police swore in Darnell Hatcher and Troy Viola as police officers for the borough of Pottstown.