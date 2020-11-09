POTTSTOWN, Pa. – The Borough of Pottstown will advertise its proposed 2021 budget, but officials said they will continue to work towards decreasing it in an attempt to try and prevent a potential tax increase.
“Our staff is still working on the budget trying to reduce it as much as possible,” said Pottstown Borough Council President Dan Weand.
On Monday, the council unanimously approved the advertisement of the proposed $49,325,681 municipal budget. The council also unanimously approved a second ordinance “to fix the borough tax rate for real property for the year 2021 with a total millage not to exceed 13.622.”
“We have approved a budget with a limit at this time,” said Weand. “They (township officials) are making as much progress as possible to bring the budget down.”
A final budget ordinance will likely not be presented for approval until sometime in December.
The 2020 $45.6 million municipal budget carried with it a 0.486 millage tax increase.
The borough council also approved on Monday a project extension request for the third phase of the Pottstown Area Closed Loop Signal System project. Traffic Planning and Design will now go out go out for advertisement on that phase of the project on December 31, 2021. The 60-signal system will upgrade and connect Pottstown and several neighboring communities.
Officials also unanimously approved a resolution extending the policies and guidelines for outdoor food sales and merchandise for businesses in this COVID-19 era.
“We’re extending the relaxation of our ordinance to try and help businesses during these tough times,” said Councilman Weand.
The extension will remain in place for an additional six-month period.