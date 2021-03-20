A Montgomery County community is still dealing with the aftermath of two disasters this week that upended the town’s business district.
“It’s been a little trying,” Sheila Dugan, Grumpy’s Handcarved Sandwich Shop, said.
It’s been a hectic few days for business owners along High Street in Pottstown.
“A couple days ago we had a water main break,” Lisa Applegate, Studio 36 Bead Shop and Artisan Gallery, said.
That 20-inch water main break Wednesday forced Dugan and her husband at Grumpy’s Handcarved Sandwich Shop to shut their doors two hours early.
“Then Thursday, because we have such a small kitchen, the inability to boil water and cook properly and clean, it just didn’t exist. We had to shutdown. We’ve been shutdown since,” Dugan said.
That’s because early Friday morning, underground explosions rocked the area and created dangerous conditions.
“We had two transformers, underground transformers that started the incident around 3:30 this morning,” Chief Frank Hand, Pottstown Fire Department, said.
“It was a little chaotic and it was scary. We live only two blocks up and we heard the booms and our house shook,” Dugan said.
The explosions forced many to temporarily evacuate their homes.
It also caused wide-spread power outages, forcing Dugan to throw out all of her product.
However, other businesses were more fortunate.
“Life’s always throwing you curveballs,” Applegate said.
“We heard the explosion. We actually live in town. Wasn’t sure what it was. So when we found out of course we were concerned with having the business downtown,” she added.
But Applegate’s business was largely unaffected.
“We are very fortunate. Some of the businesses are not as fortunate. They’re not open yet. They had high levels of CO2, they had some damage, had some windows blow out in their shop,” Applegate said.
And as for Dugan, she and her husband plan to reopen Grumpy’s Tuesday after a normal Sunday and Monday off.
“Fingers crossed we will all be back to normal as much as we can be,” Dugan said.
Police say no one was injured.