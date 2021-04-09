POTTSTOWN, Pa. - As distribution of COVID-19 vaccines continues to increase across Pennsylvania, Montgomery County received a double shipment of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine this week, following months of limited availability.
Two new clinics opened Friday, including one in Pottstown at the Bethel Community Church.
"This is critically important for Pottstown community. There is a large, diverse representation in the community, especially among African-Americans and Latinos, and we believe this is the right place and time," said Vernon Ross Jr., pastor of the church.
Rita Paez is serving as a Spanish translator.
"To bring them here, make it easy for them, to get it done and make (them) aware of what's going on, and they need it," said Paez, executive director of the CCLU.
She says more than 600 people are registered, as new collaborations are leading to new efforts to vaccinate underserved communities.
"We have seen that health outcomes of people of color have been extremely challenging, so it's important they are vaccinated," said Nakia Pittman, of East Norriton. "Our health outcomes have been bad, so to be able to get the vaccines, to have them focusing on communities of color, I think is really important."
Pittman says it's been a daily grind, checking websites for vaccine appointments, sometimes up to five times day, and she's glad she finally got her shot Friday.
"Extremely excited. I have been on many websites looking for a vaccine for a month, so I am extremely excited," she said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there will be greater access to the vaccine in the coming weeks.