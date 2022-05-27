POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Pottstown community is waiting for answers as to what could have caused the house explosion Thursday night that killed a woman and four children.
Police were dispatched to the area of Hale Street and Butler Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday for the report of a house explosion, said Borough Manager Justin Keller. Two homes were destroyed, and several others were damaged.
"It's a shame, I don't wish this on anybody," said neighbor Dorthy Auman.
Neighbors say they heard a loud noise at around 8 p.m. that shook the foundation of their homes.
"All of a sudden I hear this explosion, I thought, 'oh my God.' I jumped off the chair, I came out here and I saw all this debris," Auman said. "I looked up there and said, 'Oh my God, the house blew up.'"
Auman says she didn't know the family that lived there personally, but had seen them around a few times in the past.
"We'd see the kids, they'd be running around the street playing," Auman said.
Those kids she'd seen playing would later be named victims in this tragedy: 13-year-old Alana Wood, 12-year-old Jeremiah White, 10-year-old Nehemiah White and 8-year-old Tristan White. 67-year-old Francine White was also killed.
"It's devastating," Auman said.
A 44-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman remain in critical condition at regional trauma centers, according to the Pottstown Police.
"At this time we kindly ask that you respect the victims and families during this difficult time and give them the space that they need," Keller said.
The community gave the family space Friday night, but paid respects for those lives lost with a vigil near the Pottstown Library, some holding candles, trying to make sense of the tragedy.
Authorities continue to investigate what caused the explosion.