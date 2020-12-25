Call it Santa’s Workshop for alternative toys.
Bootleg Bonanza, Alternative Toy Gallery in downtown Pottstown is a special shop that gives insight into the creative process.
“The moment you walk in, you see Alex back there putting together a toy you’ve never seen made before and you never thought about it that way,” Garret Lopata, owner of Bootleg Bonanza Alternative Toy Gallery, said. “It’s really cool to have that experience.”
The experience, at first, seems like a toy museum, filled with pop culture references and limited edition creations lining the walls that speak to a certain generation.
“It’s insane nostalgia,” Lopata said. “I think as a millennial, just speaking as a millennial, I don’t know what happened in the 90’s but we all have this crazy nostalgia now.”
The nostalgia stemming from these toys seems to take on more meaning now. The toy shop was born out of the idea of establishing connections between the toy artists and their fans.
Toy artist Alex Hallman molds Darth Vader and Buddha into a unique vinyl creation.
“It was something that I hadn’t seen before,” toy artist Alex Hallman said. “It was actually one of my first pieces when I got into this and I saw people mashing things together.”
It’s not a toy from a long assembly line in a far off factory – but rather one made with Hallman’s own hands. How does he feel about his toy unwrapped, sitting under someone’s tree right now?
“I’d be crazy excited,” Hallman said. “I’ve actually had a couple people over the past week I’ve sold a few things and they said they’re going to be gifts for Christmas. That puts me over the moon.”
Over the moon and back into his toy making chair in the back of Bootleg Bonanza, where those inside are trying to offer a little extra when it comes to these creations.
“I think what the real motivation is, is getting that toy into people’s hands showing, them something new,” Lopata said. “Showing them something they’ve never seen before.”