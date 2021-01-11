POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Five boards and commissions appointed or reappointed members during Monday night's online meeting of the Pottstown Borough Council.
Councilor Ryan Procsal, Bryan Hydier, Kevin Brown and Deb Penrod were appointed to the Blighted Property Review Committee for one-year terms to expire Dec. 31. Jamie Ottaviani and Robert Watson were reappointed to the Human Relations Commission for four-year terms to expire Jan. 9, 2025.
David Renn was appointed to the Pottstown Borough Authority for a five-year term to expire Dec. 31, 2026, and Jim Derr was reappointed to the Vacancy Board for a one-year term ending Dec. 31.
In addition, Robert Johnson was reappointed to the Zoning Hearing Board for a three-year term, and Douglas Lenhart was reappointed to the alternate position for terms to expire Jan. 1, 2024.
The Hill School dormitory plan
Council granted preliminary/final approval of The Hill School dormitory land development plan, subject to satisfying a number of conditions within 90 days.
The conditions include compliance with the Cedarville Engineering Group LLC letter of Nov. 17, 2020; compliance with the Montgomery County Planning Commission letter of Nov. 12, 2020; preparation and execution of a developer's agreement in a form acceptable to the borough; and payment to the borough of a fee-in-lieu of open space in the amount of $9,000 prior to issuance of a building permit.
In addition, council granted a total of 21 waivers from the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO) for The Hill School project.
Among the waivers were items concerning submission of a preliminary plan for review; providing a phase one environmental site assessment; providing abutting property information; showing existing and proposed sewer lines, water lines, fire hydrants, utility transmission lines and other manmade or natural features; and providing the layout of streets, alleys, crosswalks, sidewalks and public trails, plus other items related to environmental concerns.
Other business
Council President Dan Weand reported that borough revenue was at 92% of budget while expenses were at 86%, as of the end of November. Real estate property tax was collected at 99% of the 94% that was expected to be collected.
Upper Pottsgrove Township was granted an extension of the payment due date to March 31 for the purchase of additional capacity for sewer hookups.
Also, a motion was approved to provide a 28-day notice to amend Rule 10 of the meeting rules of order of the Pottstown Borough council. The rule covers guidelines for persons wishing to address council either at the regular meeting or at the Committee of the Whole meeting.
The amendment extends the time allowed for comments from three minutes to five minutes, if five or fewer people wish to comment. If more than five people wish to comment on an issue, the time limit remains three minutes.