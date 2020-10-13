POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Pottstown's fourth ward councilwoman reminded those in attendance at Tuesday night's general council meeting of the changes in the locations for the borough's fourth through seventh wards for in-person voting on Election Day Nov. 3.
Councilwoman Trenita Lindsay said the most updated list of all polling places for all of Montgomery County can be found at the county's website.
Pottstown's website, which is in the process of being updated by the borough secretary, still contains the locations as of May 21 this year.
To find out the correct ward consult the county website. The most updated changes per ward are as follows:
Pottstown's Fourth Ward-new voting location is First Church of Brethren, 371 York St., Pottstown. Old location was Grace Evangelical Church on Charlotte Street in the borough.
Fifth Ward-new, Montgomery County Community College, Pottstown Campus, 701 College Drive in the borough. Old polling place-First Presbyterian Church located on North Evans Street, Pottstown.
Sixth and Seventh-2 Wards-New location for both wards is Rickets Community Center, 658 Beech St., Pottstown. Old locations are the Pottstown Area Senior Center on Moser Road and Saint James Lutheran Church on East High Street, respectively.
Borough Manager Justin Keller noted the only location in the borough for depositing mail-in ballots in person is at Montgomery County Community College's west campus location in the old AAA building located at 95 S. Hanover St., Pottstown.
Individual ballots must be dropped off by individual voters. Therefore, even if several ballots are being returned from the same household each voter must individually deposit it in person at the ballot box.