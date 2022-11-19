A young boy in Pottstown was the victim of an attempted luring last week.

But instead of pressing charges, the boy and his father are turning the frightening ordeal into a way to give to those in need in the community.

Ten-year-old Sammy Green of Pottstown was walking home from school last week.

His dad tells 69 News, it was just like he always does.

"Everybody knows us. This day just seems to have been an off day," said Samuel Green, Sammy's Father.

Halfway into the walk home, he noticed a woman behind him. She was following him.

"I left work right away," Green said.

She insisted she knew Sammy and his family and said he was supposed to go with her.

But Sammy, having been trained by his dad, knew something wasn't quite right.

"From me teaching him how to handle these situations. His brain automatically went into gear," said Green.

That's when he walked into a nearby store, and quietly asked a worker to pretend to be his mom.

"I made sure my son was safe and knew how to handle things if I wasn't there," said Green.

Because of Sammy's quick-thinking, he's here today. He wants to teach other kids to always stay alert.

"When you're walking home alone, don't trust anyone," said 10-year-old Sammy Green.

The family could have easily pressed charges, but instead is taking a more positive approach.

"We're taught to forgive. Finding out this woman had so many issues, I want to help her. They just need the help," said Green.

Sammy and his dad had learned the woman who did the attempted luring, is homeless. So, they decided instead of putting up a fight, they'd give back.

"We're coming out to feed the homeless," said Green.

They spent their Saturday at Riverfront Park in Pottstown, feeding the homeless with a group called Leanne's Life Changing Fairies, a non-profit dedicated to helping those in-need.

"Today we had our Thanksgiving meal. We also give out everything from toiletries, jackets and shoes. We're also here to talk simply," said Wendy Leister, Secretary of Leanne's Life Changing Fairies.

Members with the non-profit say they're impressed by the Green family's desire to pay it forward.

"In this world today a lot of people are only about themselves so its important for parents to teach kids how to give back to others," said Leister.