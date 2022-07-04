POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Crowds lined the streets in Pottstown, Montgomery County for a 4th of July celebration.

Some of the marchers in the parade carried signs protesting gun violence.

A group of Vietnam Veterans from Berks County took part in the parade, carrying flags and a banner.

A giant inflatable duck also turned some heads as the parade moved down High Street.

The parade is part of a series of events held Monday for the borough's "GoFourth Festival." The festivities include face painting and live music.

It all comes to an end with a fireworks show set to light up the sky above Memorial Park at 9:30 p.m. 

A pre-fireworks party was also held at the park.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.