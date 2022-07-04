POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Crowds lined the streets in Pottstown, Montgomery County for a 4th of July celebration.
Some of the marchers in the parade carried signs protesting gun violence.
A group of Vietnam Veterans from Berks County took part in the parade, carrying flags and a banner.
A giant inflatable duck also turned some heads as the parade moved down High Street.
The parade is part of a series of events held Monday for the borough's "GoFourth Festival." The festivities include face painting and live music.
It all comes to an end with a fireworks show set to light up the sky above Memorial Park at 9:30 p.m.
A pre-fireworks party was also held at the park.