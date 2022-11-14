POTTSTOWN, Pa. – During Pottstown Borough Council's meeting Monday night, Mayor Stephanie Henrick called for a change in the ordinance for littering.
Henrick would like to eliminate citations for littering and allow police officers to issue immediate fines. She said this modification would result in less stress on the court system and allow for better use of time for police officers, as they would no longer have to attend court for littering fines.
Pollock Park
The remediation of Pollock Park, previously a scrap yard, was also on Monday night's agenda and a topic of discussion led by Jim Derr from the Environmental Advisory Council.
Derr said he joined Michael Lenhart, director of parks and recreation, during his public meeting presentation regarding the pending grant application for remediating the park.
"It looks very interesting," Derr said. "It looks like a good proposal."
According to Derr, moving scrap metal leads to contamination, which is straightforward, so it's a remediation project that should not have many surprises.
Movement on the remediation of Pollock Park has been slow-moving, but according to Derr, there are good plans and a funding strategy in place to get the site to be useable again. The park is in walking distance to residents on the south side of High Street.
"Hopefully the remaining funding can be found through grants," Derr said. "I think Michael is also looking at already having 80%...he's looking to see what has to go on the way of matching."
Safety concerns
Craig Swartzendruber, manager of the Redner's Quick Shoppe at 367 High Street, took to the podium during the public comment portion of the meeting. He spoke of his concern with the safety and well-being of his customers and employees.
"I can go out almost every day and see drug use, shooting up, smoking," Swartzendruber said. "I've seen drug deals take place."
He recalled an occurrence from a few weeks ago when he said a man in a wheelchair was arrested by an undercover police officer, but the next day, the man was allegedly out and dealing drugs by the market again.
Swartzendruber said he wants more of a police presence outside of the store. He would like to offer complimentary coffee, soda or a sandwich when police come in, but he said he was told that would be against policy.
"It’s not a bribe; it's really a thank-you for what they do," Swartzendruber asserted. "So many times in the media, police are scorned at. I thought, 'Let's thank them for what they do.'"
Henrick suggested that Redner's Quick Shoppe add lighting to the problem areas.
"With string lights or Christmas lights or just lighting up that area would be extremely helpful," she said.
2023 budget
Close to the conclusion of the meeting, Council President Dan Weand announced the 2023 budget. The borough's projected revenue is $58,305,385 and is equal to projected expenses.
"This is a not-to-exceed number," Weand said. "We're not at end of the year yet. Should there be any opportunities to improve it, they will be taken."
Council also approved to set the borough tax rate for real property in 2023. Total millage is not to exceed 14.229 mills.