NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown man is being accused of shooting and killing another man after the two began arguing Tuesday night.

Kevin Morgan, 34, faces first-degree murder and related charges in the killing of 38-year-old Derek Mayo of Parkesburg, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Pottstown Police responded to the 500 block of May Street at 7:13 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found Mayo lying in the roadway between the curb and the passenger side of a car owned by the woman who had called 911, the DA's office said.

Mayo was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Pottstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

Pottstown Police and Montgomery County Detectives launched a joint investigation into the homicide. The investigation found that the woman and her longtime boyfriend Mayo arrived for the scheduled pickup of the 12-year-old daughter she shares with Morgan, according to the DA's office.

Morgan came out of his home with their daughter, then the two men began verbally arguing while both were standing at the back of the car, according to the DA's office.

The investigation found that Morgan shot Mayo once in the chest, the DA's office said.

A subsequent search warrant of Morgan’s house produced five firearms, all which were legally owned by Morgan. Mayo did not have a firearm, according to the news release.

An autopsy was performed on Mayo’s body on Wednesday by Dr. Julia de la Garza, a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dr. de la Garza found that Mayo died of a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide.

Morgan was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment of another person, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is awaiting arraignment later Wednesday at which time a preliminary hearing will be set. There is no bail available for first-degree murder charges, and Morgan was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.