POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man in Montgomery County is being accused of stealing from the Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service while he was its Chief of Operations.

Garry Roy Schmoltze Sr., of Pottstown, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, and deceptive or fraudulent business practices, according to a news release from the Douglass Township Police Department.

He was the ambulance's Chief of Operations from 2009 to 2022. The organization discovered in July 2022 that potential thefts and unauthorized purchases were being made by Schmoltze over the course of several years, according to the news release.

Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.

The ambulance service's board of directors and employees have cooperated with authorities during the investigation.

GACAS provides services to Douglass Township and surrounding communities.