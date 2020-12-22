Pottstown man builds COVID-safe Christmas hangout in elderly parents' garage

POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Some people have no idea what to get their parents for Christmas.
Ken Sachar from Pottstown is not one of those people.
“You know what she tells me every single year?,” he explained “Every year, it's the same thing. 'I just want to see everybody for Christmas. I just want to get together for Christmas.'”
The wish sounds simple but not this year because of the pandemic.
Sachar's mother Rozalie has cancer and is going through chemotherapy, while his father, Tom, has Parkinson's disease.
"I can't be near anyone,” Rozalie Sachar said. “No kids — nobody — because of the chemo and my immune system and all that, so if he didn't do this, I wouldn't have any Christmas."
What Ken Sachar did was something special, taking his parents' garage and turning it into a plexiglass pandemic-safe Christmas wonderland.
"We open presents,” his mother explained. “We play bingo with the younger kids. It was just a great, great present. Absolutely fantastic."
Now she and her husband can see their nine grandchildren, with loving hands pressed against plexiglass, just inches apart — safely sharing smiles, stories and meals.
"Zoom is fine, it's fine to see, but it's not the same,” Ken Sachar explained. “And there's something about looking somebody in the eye and seeing them through the glass or seeing them right across the room or putting your hand up to their hand."
It's a tangible gift, but one that provides this family with the intangible.
“We can talk to each other,” Rozalie Sachar said. “We can see each other. If he didn't do that, I wouldn't have any Christmas."
Sometimes, the most important gifts may be right in front of people, in the form of a loved one's wave, from just beyond the glass.
“That's what I always wanted,” Rozalie Sachar said. “Just the family to be together, so we were."