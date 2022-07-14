Avery Nascimento

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown man was acquitted on charges connected to the fatal shooting of his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend back in January.

On Wednesday, a jury found Avery Nascimento, 22, not guilty on murder charges relating to the death of 36-year-old Sean Robbins in the 100 block of Sheridan Street. 

Defense attorney Frank Genovese tells 69 News the jury found Nascimento guilty of attempted murder charges for a 34-year-old woman due to serious bodily injury inflicted. Nascimento hit the woman, choked her, threatened her with a handgun, and told her she was “going to die tonight,” according to the news release.

The DA's office says an argument had ensued over photos on the woman's cellphone. After learning of the assault, Robbins, the woman's ex-boyfriend, arrived at the residence, the DA's office said. The victim and defendant attempted to “talk it out,” but became involved in a physical fight that ended with Robbins being shot, according to the news release. 

Nascimento is in custody until sentencing in early October. He is facing a sentencing of 20-40 years behind bars. 

