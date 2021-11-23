PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A man from Montgomery County was sentenced for stealing an antique rifle dating back to the American Revolution from a museum in the 1970s.
United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Thomas Gavin, 78, of Pottstown, was sentenced to one day in prison and three years of supervised release, with the first year to be served on home confinement.
He was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and $23,385 in restitution by United States District Court Judge Mark A. Kearney, according to a Department of Justice news release.
In July 2021, Williams pleaded guilty to disposal of an object of cultural heritage stolen from a museum. As part of his guilty plea, Gavin admitted that he had stolen the Christian Oerter Rifle from the Valley Forge State Park Museum in 1971, the Department of Justice said.
Gavin also admitted that he kept the rifle for over 40 years and sold it in 2018, along with other items that he had stolen from museums back in the 1970s.
The rifle is a rare surviving 1775 rifle made by Christian Oerter, a master gunsmith from the Christian Springs Philadelphia-area gun-making center. The rifle is known to be one of two such rifles to have survived with its original flint mechanism bearing the maker’s name, site and date of manufacture, and is worth in excess of $175,000.
The other Christian Oerter rifle is in the Royal Collection at Windsor Castle in England.