POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County officials are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 21-year-old on murder charges.

Tyshaun Harvey, of Pottstown, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nahmer Baird in Pottstown on May 29, said the county district attorney's office on Thursday.

Authorities say Harvey followed Baird's car through the streets of Pottstown for about 40 minutes before the shooting just after 8 p.m.

Baird had tried to avoid Harvey's car, but it didn't work, and eventually gunfire rang out between the two vehicles at Locust Alley and West Street, the DA said in a news release.

After the shooting, Baird's car traveled about two blocks before crashing into a pickup truck.

Police responding to reports of a shooting found Baird with multiple gunshots inside the crashed car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Detectives found Harvey's car in Pottstown, with multiple bullet strikes to the front and passenger side, the DA said.

Authorities did not comment on why Harvey may have been following Baird, or if the two knew each other.

Harvey is wanted on first-degree murder charges. He's described as 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous. 

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest, the DA said.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the "STOPit!" app, or by calling Pottstown police or Montgomery County detectives.

