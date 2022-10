POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- The trial of two Philadelphia men charged in a fatal shooting in Montgomery County last year got underway today.

Samir Bentley and Ahmed Mohammad are both facing first, second, and third-degree murder and related charges in the death of Robert Stiles.

Authorities said Stiles was shot and robbed in the 400 block of East High Street in Pottstown in October of 2021.

He died later at the hospital.

Bentley and Mohammad were arrested earlier this year in North Carolina.