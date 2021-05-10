POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council approved the amended land development plan of a McDonald's restaurant during its Monday night meeting.
The facility, located at 189 Shoemaker Road, will undergo various changes. The altered plan, designed by Bethlehem-based Bohler Engineering, includes the addition of a patio at the building's front, the realignment of front parking rows from angled to 90-degree parking, and the addition of a crosswalk and pedestrian route to the restaurant.
Other business
In other news, council granted the conditional use request of Jamal Washington to operate a takeout restaurant. The establishment, located at 26 N. Charlotte St., will be a nonalcoholic restaurant.
In other business, council also OK'd a motion which will change traffic patterns. Monday night's move amends the borough's master traffic ordinance, establishing Oak Street, between North Charlotte Street to North Hanover Street, as a one-way street going west.
Council also granted street closures to various individuals during the next five to six weeks:
- High Street from Bailey to Manatawny streets, and Manatawny Street to the Second Street Memorial Park entrance from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. to accommodate a motorcade on Memorial Day.
- Wilson Street from Farmington Avenue to State Street from 7 a.m. on June 18 through 7 p.m. on June 19 for the Pottstown Soap Box Derby.
- Washington Street between King Street and Buttonwood Alley from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on June 13 at the request of Victory Christian Life Center to conduct an outdoor service.
Finally, the legislative body approved a proposal to allow hybrid public meetings. The approval was made under Pennsylvania Act 15 of 2020, which was established to regulate local government activities during the pandemic. Monday night's action specifically authorizes an advertisement to inform the public that meetings will now held at Borough Hall, although meetings can still be attended virtually.