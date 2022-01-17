POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The YWCA Tri-County Area organization hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service at one of its locations in Pottstown to offer volunteer opportunities to the public.
Volunteers helped renovate a YWCA building that was purchased in 2015.
“Typically, pre-COVID we would have a bigger event, but this year we chose to be of service to self and what that looks like for us is that we have a number of our different team members in spaces working on cleaning and cleaning out closets, and working on a curriculum for our education center,” said YWCA’s Advocacy and Volunteer Manager Ashley Faison.
As a way to say thank you and to give back to the community, The YWCA provided winter coats, blankets, and food.
“We couldn't help but still serve our community so at the last minute we're like, ‘it wouldn't be us; it wouldn't be YWCA without supporting our community,’ so what that looks like for us was making sure that we were able to provide something nourishing," said Faison.
The organization, which aims to eliminate racism and empower women, plans to use the building to provide a clean and functional workspace for employees and to eventually open up to the public.
“There is a lot of sorting and in our education center across the street, there is a sorting of books and toys and things that will make the classrooms more inviting, and in our adult education spaces they are doing the same thing," said YWCA’s Tri-County Area CEO Stacey Woodland.
Woodland says it feels good to help support the community and leave a lasting legacy.
“When we think about the legacy that we are leaving for the women that will come behind us, and in the next 112 years it's important for us to make sure that they have strong foundational spaces to come back to,” said Woodland.