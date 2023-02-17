POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police in Pottstown say they've arrested a man they consider a suspect in multiple shootings in the borough.

Authorities say at approximately 5:30 p.m. on February 15, police were dispatched to the area of Union Alley and N. Frankin Street for a report of multiple shots fired.

A Pottstown Police officer in the area said Tyhiem Way was observed running near the scene while holding a handgun with an extended magazine. Investigators say despite multiple commands to stop and drop the weapon, he continued running for several blocks while holding the gun. Police were able to catch up and Way was taken into custody.

Police say Way is also a suspect in several shootings in the Borough of Pottstown, including:

• A May 19, 2021 shooting that occurred at America’s Best Value Inn 29 E. High St. where Way is alleged to have shot the victim in the leg.

• An October 11, 2021 shooting on E. 3rd Street where it is alleged that Way fired multiple shots into the air after a fight.

• The October 13, 2021 shooting on N. Evans St. at 3:15 in the afternoon where it is alleged that Way fired multiple shots and struck the juvenile victim in the buttocks.

• At the time of this incident, Way was on parole in Montgomery County for an incident in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue where he was guilty of firing multiple shots into the air after a fight.

According to court records, Way is in Montgomery County Prison on $100,000 bail for the October 13, 2021 shooting. He's charged with aggravated assault, firearms offenses and related charges.

Pottstown detectives say the February 15 shooting near Union and Franklin, where a 22-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after being struck in the shoulder, remains under investigation. Way is not charged in the incident as of Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570.-