POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are still looking for the shooter involved in an incident from over the weekend. Officials believe the shooting could be connected to other incidents in the area involving the victim and his girlfriend.
Police say one person was shot in Pottstown around 11 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the area of High and Charlotte street for a report of a gunshot victim.
Officials say once on scene they located Saeed Marshall, 32 in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Marshall had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, a report confirms.
Marshall indicated to police that he had not been shot at High and Charlotte streets, but had driven there, parked and called his girlfriend, Shayla Waller, 31. She then called 911.
Marshall was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Pottstown detectives are still attempting to confirm the location where Marshall was shot, determine who shot him and a motive for the shooting.
Officials tell 69 News this is not the first shooting incident involving Marshall and Waller.
Authorities say on May 13 officers responded to the area of N. Evans and Chestnut streets for a report of shots fired and found Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound to the right upper thigh.
On June 10 police report that officers responded to the area of N. Evans and Chestnut streets for another report of shots fired. This time officials say officers found Waller had been shot in the right leg.
Pottstown Detectives are investigating all three shootings and trying to determine if/and how the incidents are connected.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570.