POTTSTOWN, Pa. | At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, police say they responded to a stabbing on N. Charlotte Street in Pottstown, Pa.

Johon Ford, 38, of Norristown, was found by responding officers near the intersection of N. Charlotte and King St. with a minor stab wound to his upper chest, according to Pottstown police.

Ford was transported to Reading Hospital where he was treated for his injuries, and was reportedly released before police had a chance to interview him, officials say.

The incident reportedly began when Ford got into a physical altercation with a Pottstown resident, 36-year-old Alexander Watkins. During the altercation, authorities say Ford was striking Watkins, when Watkins stabbed Ford. 

Based on witness statements and video, the stabbing will be considered self-defense, Pottstown PD stated.

