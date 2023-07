POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police in the Pottstown area are planning to intensify their efforts to enforce DUI and other alcohol-related crimes.

According to a press release, an multi-jurisdictional enforcement team known as "Team DUI" will conduct sobriety checkpoint operations -- an attempt to reduce alcohol-related accidents by deterring drunk drivers.

The enforcement team will also address underage consumption and the illegal purchase of alcohol by minors, the press release said.