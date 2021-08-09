POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Last week’s head-on collision that left a Lower Pottsgrove woman dead has left some calling for more to be done to reduce speeding throughout the borough.
Several residents attended the Monday night Pottstown Borough Council meeting asking for solutions to the ongoing borough problem of cars speeding.
“I can hear cars racing up and down along York Street,” said borough resident Darlene. “I call 911 on a regular basis. I reported someone who tailgated me along York Street last week just before this accident,“ she said.
“No one stops at the stop signs in our neighborhood,” said Elizabeth Devenny. “We’ve put speed bumps in and people slow down just enough to not tear up their car,” she said. “I thought parenting would be difficult, I didn’t think I’d have to worry about them getting hit by a car.”
On August 3, Nicole Benzenhafer, 35, of Lower Pottsgrove, died at Reading Hospital after the SUV she was driving was hit by a car driven by a reckless driver on the 700 block of Queen Street.
According to authorities, the man in the other car had been reportedly driving recklessly around town at a high rate of speed and running stop signs just before the accident involving Benzenhafer.
Council President Dan Weand said the conversation around ways to reduce traffic has been discussed with government officials.
“I have had conversations with the borough manager and others about speed humps,” said Weand.
Weand added that he has had conversations with officials from neighboring Jenkintown about speed humps and they said since installing them there has been a significant reduction in traffic.
“It’s something we need to do,” he said.
Other officials also said they are in support of finding ways to reduce speeding cars throughout the borough.
“It’s (speeding cars) all over the borough. It’s everywhere,” said Councilor Lisa Vanni. “I don’t have a solution but it is an increasingly dangerous issue.”
Vanni said she hopes that the borough and residents can work together to find a solution.
“I band with the community,” said Mayor Stephanie Henrick.
Henrick said she is all too familiar with speeding cars. Six months after she became a borough resident she ended up in a vehicle accident, the result of speeding along Wilson Street, that resulted in her having to have two back surgeries.
“I understand unfortunately the incident that occurred last week it happened at such a time when we’ve all been noticing that it’s not the norm,” said Henrick. “Our police department is definitely paying more attention to parking tickets and the amount of citations have been going up,” she said.
She said residents should be vigilant and take photos of speeding incidents if they can.
Jason Morris, the moderator of the Facebook page “Eye on Pottstown,” also spoke about the recent death, asking that the council do something to reduce speeding in the area. His page has even started a Change.org campaign entitled “Save Our Streets” asking for signatures, a portion reading, “enough is enough – something needs to be done”.
As of Monday evening, 500 had signed the petition that asks residents to abide by the rules of the road. The petition also asks that government take action to help make the streets safe.