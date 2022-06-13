POTTSTOWN, Pa. - People in Pottstown, Montgomery County rallied for an end to gun violence.
Folks held up signs along High Street on Sunday, encouraging people to show their support by honking.
They said it's time for things to change.
"It's about being preventative of what's going on right now in the community and communities across our country," said David Charles, of Pottstown. "Gun violence is out of control. Young people carrying guns, shooting, not thinking, no direction, and we've had it."
Organizers said everyone has to work together to end the violence.