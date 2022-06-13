POTTSTOWN, Pa. - People in Pottstown, Montgomery County rallied for an end to gun violence.

Folks held up signs along High Street on Sunday, encouraging people to show their support by honking.

They said it's time for things to change.

"It's about being preventative of what's going on right now in the community and communities across our country," said David Charles, of Pottstown. "Gun violence is out of control. Young people carrying guns, shooting, not thinking, no direction, and we've had it."

Organizers said everyone has to work together to end the violence.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.