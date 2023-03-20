POTTSTOWN, Pa. - People in Pottstown, Montgomery County say crime seems to be increasing. Their thoughts come after a heavy police presence on North York early Monday morning.

Officers cordoned off the area around a building in the 100 block that they were seen focusing on. They say three people were rushed to the hospital after reportedly being stabbed around 4 a.m.

"I lived here for 74 years," Pottstown native Gary Kinckiner said. "It's constantly getting worse, worse, worse, worse."

Gary and his wife Nancy say they've lived in Pottstown for most of their lives, but a lot has changed.

"There's always something going on," Kinckiner said. "It's sad to say, but even when you take your pet for a walk, you see so much in here, so much going on, especially at nighttime."

"There definitely is talk amongst neighbors about the crime," resident Kathy White said. "It seems to have increased."

White says she's lived in the borough for seven years now and she keeps track of the crime with the help of her neighbors.

"Through the doorbell Ring," White said. "It's pretty instant. I mean, when somebody hears something, that they think are gunshots, they'll go right onto the app."

Just like the Kinckiner's, Kathy visits Memorial Park, which is only a short walk from the scene of this latest incident. They all agree, while crime seems to be going up, Pottstown still has a lot to offer.

"We have a beautiful park," White said. "We're close to the major thoroughfares. You can get onto Route 100 and 22. And there's a lot of events that are at the park. So there's a lot to offer living here as well."

As far as the police presence on North York Street, the department says the incident is no threat to the public. Police also say the situation wasn't random.