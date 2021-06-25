POTTSTOWN, Pa. | "I've been playing at Pottstown Rumble now for five years," said volleyball player Kameron Beans, from Annapolis, Maryland.
On the heels of a pandemic, diehard volleyball players were set for a good time.
"Last year, with it not happening, everyone was pretty let down, but now, everyone is back out here, around friends and family, feels good to be back," Beans noted.
The Pottstown Rumble, now in its 29th year, is a place where you just might bump into some really good players.
"You walk by, there are people who have won national championships and are professional players," said Kira Dreisbach, a resident from Allentown. "Then there's like me and everyone else."
National team players arrive as well, like Micah Maa.
"There's a spot for everyone, which is nice," Maa noted.
"You get to watch every level, all ages, all genders," Beans added.
"It's a grassroots event from the start," noted Seth Kaas, the tournament assistant director. "Amateurs is kind of the lifeblood of the event."
The three-day tournament attracts nearly 2,000 teams, and games are played as late as midnight.
"A lot of volleyball players call it their Christmas," said Kaas.
While many come to play, others come just to watch.
"We have a lot of players who used to play, now come out and just watch, have a beer, relax," said Kaas.