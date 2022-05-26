Schools closed generic

POTTSTOWN, Pa. – All schools in the Pottstown School District will be closed for students and staff on Friday, May 27, after a fatal house explosion in the borough Thursday night.

Four people were killed, two are hurt and two are missing after at least three homes were destroyed on Hale Street near Butler Avenue late Thursday.

Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez issued a communication to district families that schools would be closed as "emergency personnel will be in the area for the foreseeable future."

Rodriguez said counselors and psychologists will be available to provide support.

The Red Cross is also offering help at Pottstown High School to residents who are affected by the explosion.

