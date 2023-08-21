POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown parents said on Monday night that they are concerned about changes to bus routes for the new school year.

Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez of Pottstown School District held a last-minute town meeting in the high school auditorium.

He said in a video on Sunday that there are fewer routes being offered, particularly for fare-paying families.

Parents at the meeting voiced concerns over the costs of bus fares.

The meeting came hours after students' first day of school ended.

